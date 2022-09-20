Vernon school busses running late due to crash

Some students will be getting home late due delayed school busses Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Several school busses are running late due to a crash in the area.
“Routes 8, 39, 36 and 6 will be running very late,” the Vernon Schol District reported on Twitter at 2:35 p.m. “This may affect routes that transfer from them, as well.”
— School District 22 (@SD22Vernon) September 20, 2022
DriveBC is not reporting any crashes in the area, but there is a vehicle recovery in progress between Armstrong and Enderby. There are 15-minute delays between Mountain View and McLeod roads southbound expected until 4 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic is underway.
