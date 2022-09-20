Close-up of a stop sign on the side of a yellow school bus. (File photo)

Vernon school busses running late due to crash

Several routes impacted, district warns parents they could be very late

Some students will be getting home late due delayed school busses Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Several school busses are running late due to a crash in the area.

“Routes 8, 39, 36 and 6 will be running very late,” the Vernon Schol District reported on Twitter at 2:35 p.m. “This may affect routes that transfer from them, as well.”

DriveBC is not reporting any crashes in the area, but there is a vehicle recovery in progress between Armstrong and Enderby. There are 15-minute delays between Mountain View and McLeod roads southbound expected until 4 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic is underway.

