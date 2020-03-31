Vernon’s Alexis Park Elementary will be able to send two Grade 3 classes out on a traditional canoe expedition on Okanagan Lake, thanks to a grant from the Boating BC Association. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Vernon school collects boating grant

Alexis Park Elementary will be able to send two Grade 3 classes on canoe expedition on Okanagan Lake

Students at a Vernon elementary school will – one day – enjoy a canoe outing on Okanagan Lake.

The Boating BC Association has announced $20,000 in grants and sponsorshi[ps to support a number of initiatives that will positively impact recreational boating in the province.

Alexis Park Elementary School has been awarded a grant that will allow for two Grade 3 classes to enjoy a day of traditional canoeing on Okanagan Lake. The students will learn about boat safety and the importance of canoeing to the Syilx First Nation.

“Part of Boating BC’s mandate is to invest in initiatives that will help support and grow the recreational boating industry at the grassroots level, and in their own way each of the organizations that have received a grant or sponsorship are doing just that,” said Boating BC president Don Prittie.

“Whether specific initiatives promote water safety, improve education or increase access to the boating lifestyle, to each of the non-profit groups and their volunteers, our association offers its congratulations and thanks.”

For more information on the grants and sponsorships program, visit: https://www.boatingbc.ca/cpages/grants-and-sponsorships.

