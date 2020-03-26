Vernon School District creates alternative plan amid pandemic

School buildings in district will not reopen as hoped on Monday, after spring break, due to pandemic

A return to school buildings March 30 for Vernon School District staff and students won’t happen.

Students, staff and employees were set to return Monday following spring break but the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced the district’s administrative team to come up with alternative plans.

“The health and safety of all students and staff will always be our top priority,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “Over the spring break, we have had a team preparing a plan for the continuity of education opportunities.”

Letters have been sent to parents and staff on Thursday, March 26, that explains the plan.

At the beginning of next week, school staff will be reconnecting, planning and developing educational opportunities for their students. By Friday, April 3, families can expect contact from their school. This will give staff an opportunity to check in with students and inquire about student access to technology, which will help inform potential next steps.

The educational opportunities will be shared with students during the week of April 6.

On Tuesday, March 31, the district will also upload a Parent Learning Resources web link on the district site (www.sd22.bc.ca); this link will contain free digital learning tools parents and students may access.

Principals will be connecting with families to schedule a time to retrieve their child’s personal items and learning supplies from the school. Parents and students are asked to not enter the school buildings until an appointment has been arranged.

“Our custodial staff have been doing a fantastic job in ensuring our facilities are sanitized,” Roger said. “To assist them in maintaining this high level of cleanliness, everyone entering the buildings will be expected to follow the physical distancing and hygiene protocols directed by the Provincial Health Officer.”

All Vernon School District staff understand this is a stressful time for families, and students may have a difficult time focusing on learning. While in-class learning has been suspended, schools will continue to provide equitable access to our programs and services and support all students and families during this time.

“School District 22 is indeed a great place to learn and by supporting each other, practicing kind and thoughtful ways of thinking and acting, we will manage these difficult times,” Rogers said.


Most Read