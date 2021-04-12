Vernon School District names new superintendent

Dr. Christine Perkins moves from Kootenay Lake district to take over from the retiring Joe Rogers

Dr. Christine Perkins is the new superintendent of schools for the Vernon School District, effective Aug. 1. Perkins moves to the North Okanagan from the Kootenay Lake School District in Nelson. (Vernon School District photo)

The new superintendent for the Vernon School District looks forward to building strong positive, productive and innovative relationships with the school community on all levels.

Dr. Christine Perkins takes over Aug. 1 from Joe Rogers, who is retiring.

Perkins is currently for School District 8 – Kootenay Lake (Nelson, Creston, Kaslo), and was previously assistant superintendent of schools for School District 58 – Nicola-Similkameen (Merritt, Princeton). She has previous experience in Sea to Sky School District 48 (Squamish). She holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from UBC and a Masters in curriculum and instruction from Spokane’s Gonzaga University.

“I am honoured to be coming to work and learn on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Syilx people,” Perkins said.

“I am committed to improving literacy (all forms), and numeracy K-12, as well as increasing graduation rates for aboriginal and non-aboriginal students alike. I am very enthused about having the opportunity to merge new leadership experiences as superintendent of schools/CEO for School District 22 (Vernon) with those of my past leadership experiences.”

Perkins is a believer in holistic, humanistic approaches to education. She has always enjoyed being on the leading edge of new learning.

“Collaborative leadership, involving representative stakeholders in decision-making, all the while remaining fiscally responsible are hallmarks I hold high,” Perkins said. “I look forward to increasing student voice and co-creating a new strategic plan with the board of education and taking School District 22 into 2027 and beyond.”

Board chairperson Gen Acton from Lumby said the district is thrilled to have Perkins coming to Vernon.

“In selecting Christine as our superintendent, our board of education and I recognized the extensive knowledge, expertise and abilities she brings to this role,” said Acton. “Christine’s passion, personal qualities and skillset will continue to support the vision of School District 22.”

The board expressed its appreciation of Rogers providing advance notice of his upcoming retirement to facilitate a superintendent search well in advance of the start date.

His leadership over the past several years has been greatly appreciated by staff and the board.

