Thanks to the support of local businesses, all students at Harwood elementary school in Vernon will be wearing their pink shirts Feb. 28, 2018. (File photo)

Vernon School District poster contest puts anti-bullying in the spotlight

Poster campaign looks to make anti-bullying a year-round topic

Pink Shirt Day is an admirable initiative, but the Vernon School District is looking to make anti-bullying a year-round topic of discussion.

With help from Rob Ellis, the Vernon School District has launched a poster contest for elementary and intermediate grade students in which each classroom creates an anti-bullying poster in hopes of being the selected winner. The winning poster will be blown up to scale by Graphic Enterprises and put on display in the school year-round.

“We want them, as a class, to work collaboratively and come up with a poster about what anti-bullying means to them,” said Maritza Reilly, communications coordinator with the School District.

Related: School District sees five new trustees

Related: Every day is Pink Shirt Day

Reilly said eight schools within the district are currently on board for the project. Each school will have a different winning poster from their respective classrooms.

“We’ve all talked about it as community supporters,” said Ellis. “How do we keep it (anti-bullying discussions) going all-year-round?”

Ellis said he is working with the School District and community partners on other anti-bullying campaigns that will come down the pipeline soon.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeless tenters must move to make way for Trans-Canada Highway project
Next story
Vernon meeting focuses on homeless

Just Posted

North Okanagan election finances revealed

Who spent how much during 2018 municipal elections released by Elections BC

Budding North Okanagan businesses sought for Enterprize challenge

Deadline looming for entrepreneurs interested in $35,000 in support

Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been closed since last weekend following a rock slide

Vernon meeting focuses on homeless

Part of City of Vernon Activate Safety Task Force recommendation draws close to 80 people to meeting

Vernon’s homeless struggling to stay warm

Those in need hit the hardest by cold snap

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Homeless tenters must move to make way for Trans-Canada Highway project

Cold snap in Shuswap prompts volunteers to find help for those moving or trying to survive outside

Vernon School District poster contest puts anti-bullying in the spotlight

Poster campaign looks to make anti-bullying a year-round topic

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

Mother and daughter separated by road closure

Five-minute drive now three to four hour trek as a result of rock slide north of Summerland

Most Read