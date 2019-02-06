Vernon School District poster contest puts anti-bullying in the spotlight

Thanks to the support of local businesses, all students at Harwood elementary school in Vernon will be wearing their pink shirts Feb. 28, 2018. (File photo)

Pink Shirt Day is an admirable initiative, but the Vernon School District is looking to make anti-bullying a year-round topic of discussion.

With help from Rob Ellis, the Vernon School District has launched a poster contest for elementary and intermediate grade students in which each classroom creates an anti-bullying poster in hopes of being the selected winner. The winning poster will be blown up to scale by Graphic Enterprises and put on display in the school year-round.

“We want them, as a class, to work collaboratively and come up with a poster about what anti-bullying means to them,” said Maritza Reilly, communications coordinator with the School District.

Reilly said eight schools within the district are currently on board for the project. Each school will have a different winning poster from their respective classrooms.

“We’ve all talked about it as community supporters,” said Ellis. “How do we keep it (anti-bullying discussions) going all-year-round?”

Ellis said he is working with the School District and community partners on other anti-bullying campaigns that will come down the pipeline soon.



