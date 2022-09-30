Vernon school receives $60K to boost literacy rate

A Vernon school is among 30 in Canada to receive funding to combat declining literacy rates.
Alexis Park Elementary School received $60,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.
“Through the Literacy Fund Grant, we strive to help close education gaps and inequalities that unfortunately exist in Canada’s education system today. This year’s Literacy Fund Grant recipients represent a diverse cross-section of communities and backgrounds—we are working with more First Nations communities than ever before as well as schools in urban centres and rural areas,” says Rose Lipton, executive director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.
The schools utilize the grant funds to replace worn books and expand their libraries, helping to ensure that every student has the chance to fall in love with reading. Students are often able to work directly with librarians to request their favourite authors and titles, and some take field trips to their local Indigo locations to pick out books themselves.
“This grant provides the opportunity to vigorously diversify our school collection of books, in both the library and classrooms, ensuring that our students see themselves and their classmates in the texts they read. It will allow us to grow our literacy programs, specifically, our beloved Literacy Week and Battle of the Books,” said a staff member from one of this year’s recipient schools. “We will be able to nurture and grow focused areas of literature such as Indigenous worldviews, inclusion, social emotional and place-based learning.”