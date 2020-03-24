Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School have been alerted they may have been exposed to an individual with the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, March 12. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Vernon school staff, students may have been exposed to COVID-19

Staff and students may have been exposed on March 12 to individual who tested positive for virus

Interior Health has issued a notice to staff and students of a Vernon high school that they may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff and students of Clarence Fulton Secondary may have been exposed on Thursday, March 12.

In an email, Interior Health says it is requiring that students and staff self-isolate for 14 days from the date of this exposure.

Interior Health suggests if anybody experiences any of COVID-19’s symptoms – runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough – to check the symptoms online at covid19.thrive.health/ or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

If you need medical care for your symptoms please call your primary care provider. Please ensure that you call ahead to alert your provider prior to presenting.

If symptoms develop during the 14-day self-isolation, Interior Health says to continue to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. The isolation could end 10 days after onset of symptoms, as long as you are feeling well and no longer have a fever, runny nose and sore throat. If symptoms persist beyond 10 days, please stay home till you are feeling well.

For more information you can call 1-888-COVID-19 or text 604-030-0300 for non-medical COVID-19 questions and 8-1-1 for medical COVID-19 questions.

For the most up-to-date health information on the COVID-19 outbreak please visit: bccdc.ca/ or news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/.

