The Okanagan Science Centre will host a pair of anti-bullying workshops - one geared for children, the other for parents - on Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26. (Photo submitted)

Vernon science centre hosting anti-bullying workshops

The presentations are geared for children and parents and set for Pink Shirt Day Feb. 26

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre will celebrate Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a pair of events.

One event is geared toward kids, the other for parents.

The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence.

During this one-hour introduction, the child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. The workshop runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is free for members; included with admission for non-members.

Parents can sometimes struggle with knowing how to help their child with anxiety. The intention of the Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion is to let parents know they are not alone, to help de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide helpful tools and resources.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre fondly remembered

A panel comprised of members of the community with lived experiences as well as healthcare professionals will facilitate the workshop which runs from 7-8 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The science centre encourages everyone to wear pink on Feb. 26 to let the world know “bullying stops here.”

READ MORE: Vernon celebrates Pink Shirt Day

For more information call 250-545-3644, email info@okscience.ca , or visit www.okscience.ca.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government
Next story
Wet’suwet’en supporters block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon’s Fulton Maroons fall in Valley final; earn berth to B.C.’s

Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton beat Fulton in Senior Boys AA Basketball final

Vernon science centre hosting anti-bullying workshops

The presentations are geared for children and parents and set for Pink Shirt Day Feb. 26

Okanagan flavour to BC Senior Men’s Curling final

Kelowna/Comox rink takes on defending champs from Duncan/Nanaimo

Vernon Vipers waiting on playoff foe

BCHL: Snakes won’t play Victoria, but will play either Wenatchee or Salmon Arm

Star Quebecois pianist to take the stage in Vernon

Charles Richard-Hamelin will play on Feb. 29, with opening act by local Grade 11 student

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Wet’suwet’en supporters block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Most Read