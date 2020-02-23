Vernon science centre hosting anti-bullying workshops

The presentations are geared for children and parents and set for Pink Shirt Day Feb. 26

The Okanagan Science Centre will host a pair of anti-bullying workshops - one geared for children, the other for parents - on Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre will celebrate Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a pair of events.

One event is geared toward kids, the other for parents.

The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence.

During this one-hour introduction, the child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. The workshop runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is free for members; included with admission for non-members.

Parents can sometimes struggle with knowing how to help their child with anxiety. The intention of the Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion is to let parents know they are not alone, to help de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide helpful tools and resources.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre fondly remembered

A panel comprised of members of the community with lived experiences as well as healthcare professionals will facilitate the workshop which runs from 7-8 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The science centre encourages everyone to wear pink on Feb. 26 to let the world know “bullying stops here.”

READ MORE: Vernon celebrates Pink Shirt Day

For more information call 250-545-3644, email info@okscience.ca , or visit www.okscience.ca.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.