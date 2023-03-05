Vernon search and rescue save snowmobiler

The lost sledder was found around 2:00 a.m on early Sunday morning

The snowmobiler did many things right while awaiting a rescue, by building a shelter in the form of a snow cave. (VSAR Facebook)

At 6:00 p.m. on Friday night, Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) was tasked by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to search for a missing snowmobiler.

He was separated from his party, had become lost and then got stuck. At this time he activated his iPhone SOS and his SPOT device.

With the current winter conditions, VSAR responded but not before spending considerable time pre-planning.

Utilizing an avalanche safety officer, they looked at the terrain that may be encountered – the risk of avalanche was considerable. The crew spent time planning a safe route into our lost sledder; then created plans B and C.

Approximately 16 VSAR members and two resource members, from Hunters Range Snowmobile Association and Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, responded to the call. The team reached the search area, performed a recce and then reached the sledder via a safe route through the trees.

To ensure the team could get back up safely, they packed a trail and after getting to the lost sledder the team traveled down the mountain and finished just after 2:00 a.m.

Our sledder did many things right. He had survival equipment, built a shelter in the form of a snow cave and was in the process of trying to start a fire when VSAR arrived.

VSAR would like to remind everyone that with the current conditions it is important to put in extra planning to ensure everyone comes home safely.

“The safety of our members is our top priority. This may mean that our response is delayed several hours or that we are only able to respond in daylight hours. Vernon SAR would like to thank our resources at the Lumby Snowmobile Club and the Hunters Range Snowmobile Club who always offer up a helping hand when it comes to looking for the lost.”

”We would also like to thank the Hunters Range groomer Justin Evans who went out of his way to ensure we had a smooth and safe trip out. It really makes a difference when they’ve put in the hard work. They say it takes a village. In this case it took several. You folks really are the best.”

VSAR made an emergency rescue early Sunday morning to retrieve a lost snowmobiler. (VSAR Facebook)

One of the members of VSAR, during the process of rescuing the snowmobiler. (VSAR Facebook)