Vernon Search and Rescue members tend to an injured cyclist on the Okanagan Rail Trail Thursday, July 9, 2020. The volunteer group used their Utility Terrain Vehicle to transport the cyclist to a waiting ambulance. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue’s hunt for home one step closer

No opposition heard from public during hearing July 20

Vernon Search and Rescue are closer to setting up a new shop after outgrowing its current home next door to the Regional District of North Okanagan office in Coldstream.

A 9.1-acre property on Silver Star Road has been amended to add the words “emergency and protective services” as a primary use following a public hearing July 20, 2020.

The City of Vernon gave first and second reading to a zoning text amendment during a special meeting of council June 29 and there was no public objections heard at the public hearing at the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium.

VSAR began the process of looking for a new home in December 2017. Following a successful alternative approval process in 2018, the RDNO passed bylaws to borrow up to $3.5 million for land and facility.

Search and Rescue identified a vacant, east-side portion of the Tekmar Control System Ltd. property at 5100 Silver Star Road as a site viable for a new location.

“The total size of the property is 9.1 acres,” city economic development planner Roy Nuriel said in a report to council. “Currently, Tekmar is using only a portion of the site, the remaining land is reserved for future Tekmar expansions.VSAR is acquiring 2.14 acres from the remaining property, and a subdivision of the subject property would be required.”

VSAR’s current location poses many constraints for the organization, including insufficient storage for emergency equipment and vehicles, limited space for administration and volunteers and almost no available on-site indoor and outdoor training space.

The rescue group has looked at several potential sites with one of the primary considerations being its location adjacent to a major traffic route to reduce response time in case of an emergency call.

Vernon Search and Rescue has been in operation since 1960. They have approximately 65 volunteer members that are on-call 24 hours a day.

READ MORE: New home for Vernon Search and Rescue set for public hearing

READ MORE: Vernon Foothills fuel management a success ahead of wildfire season

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

Just Posted

‘Unseasonably hot’ weather to roll in to the Okanagan next week

After a slightly cooler weekend, temperatures could hit up to 40 C next week

Vernon Search and Rescue’s hunt for home one step closer

No opposition heard from public during hearing July 20

COVID-19: Suicide prevention event moves online in Vernon this fall

Vernon and District CMHA calls out for personal art, words and photos for new website

Last day to have say on Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

City-wide survey closes Friday, July 24

Vernon Foothills fuel management a success ahead of wildfire season

Controlled burn in Foothills area completed with days to spare

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Following series of rescues on Penticton channel, fire crews issues safety guidelines

The Penticton Fire Department had three rescues in three days

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Most Read