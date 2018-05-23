Vernon seeks commuter challenge victory

The City of Vernon is up for the challenge, but they can’t do it without community support.

The City challenges all Vernon residents and workplaces to join the Commuter Challenge from June 3-9.

The Commuter Challenge is a friendly competition between Canadian cities and workplaces that encourages participants to explore sustainable transportation options.

Anyone can participate as an individual or rally their workplace and commute sustainably together as a team. The last time Vernon participated in the Commuter Challenge was 2010 and we won first place in Canada for a city of its size.

“The Commuter Challenge is for everyone. If you can get from A to B, you can find a way to participate, even just once during the week, and help Vernon win back our title of top small city in Canada,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator for the City of Vernon. “Don’t forget to have fun with it. Do what moves you.”

Taking place during Canada’s environment week, the challenge and is meant to raise awareness about sustainable modes of transportation. Last year, Canadians saved over 260,000 kilograms of CO2, the equivalent of not burning 30,000 gallons of gasoline.

Participants can sign up and walk, bike, bus, carpool, scooter, skate, kayak, paraglide or rollerblade to work — anything other than driving alone. Creativity is encouraged.vParticipants who log at least one trip online at www.commuterchallengebc.ca from June 3-9 will have a chance to win prizes, including a $1,000 travel certificate from Via Rail Canada.

“The City of Vernon’s recent transit service expansion and investments in active transportation infrastructure are making it easier and more convenient for Vernon residents to choose sustainable modes of transportation,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “Events like the Commuter Challenge can give us that extra push to make small changes that have a positive impact on our community.”

For more information and to sign up visit www.commuterchallengebc.ca.

