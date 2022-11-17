Vernon seeks volunteers for Advisory Planning Committee

The city is looking to fill 12 positions on the committee

The City of Vernon is looking to fill 12 volunteer positions on its Advisory Planning Committee. The city is accepting applications until Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (File photo)

The City of Vernon is looking for residents willing to volunteer to help shape the future of their community.

The city is seeking 12 individuals to join its Advisory Planning Committee. Consisting of volunteers, the committee provides council with recommendations on proposed land use variances and amendments.

Volunteers serve a two-year term, and the committee meets every two weeks on the Tuesday following regular council meetings.

The 12 positions are appointed as Community at Large Representatives. Of those 12 positions, the city is specifically looking for:

• An individual that has a background in accessibility for the disabled/mobility impaired

• A representative from Independent Living Vernon

• A youth member (a non-voting member with a term of two years)

Those interested in joining the committee can pick up a copy of its terms of reference and an application form at reception at city hall at 3400 30th Street, or by visiting vernon.ca/council-committees.

Applicants must reside within Vernon city limits unless otherwise stated in the committee’s terms of reference.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Brendan Shykora

PlanningVernon