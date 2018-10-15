Flames roar through the grandstand at Kin Race Track July 2014. (File photo)

Vernon serial arsonist to face sentencing in new year

William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January

A Vernon man who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson will have to wait for the new year — almost five years after the string of fires began — for sentencing.

Defence Julian van der Walle — who appeared as counsel and agent for William Murray Phelps Munton in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 15 — said that crown and defence have come to a resolution in the matter. A sentencing hearing that is scheduled for a half day will be set during the week of Jan. 21, 2019.

Munton, born 1961, pleaded guilty to seven of 19 charges in relation to a string of fires from May to November 2014, including one that burned down the historic grandstand at Kin Race Track, at his Oct. 1 appearance in which a three-week trial with a jury was scheduled to begin.

Other properties damaged by fire during that time period include a pair of boats, two motorhomes, two vehicles, a duplex under construction, a recycling bin, wooden pallets and fruit boxes.

Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, is released on bail.

