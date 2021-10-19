Cindy Masters and Josh Winquist collect donations and hand out bags during the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon serves $22K up in breakfast fundraiser

More than 250 early birds ride through North Okanagan United Way Drive-Thru

Hungry early birds raised a record-breaking $22,000-plus to support more than 20 local charities in the 20th annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast, surpassing last year’s total by $1,000.

More than 250 vehicles swung through the makeshift drive-thru in the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot in this year’s Oct. 7 event, presented by Total Restoration Services.

The United Way fundraiser provides support to local charities and initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap region.

“Total Restoration is proud to be part of this community event once again for the second time in a row,” said Conan Ackert. “Thank you to all of the local businesses and volunteers who participated and everyone who drove by and supported the event. We could not have done it without you.”

Jason Keis, Armstrong Regional Cooperative, hands out goodies and coupons at the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

MP Mel Arnold delivers newspapers at the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
