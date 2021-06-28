Vernon sets Legacy Fund to work on 2 projects

Kin Race Track Park facilities and RCMP feasibility study for building to receive funding from city

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)

The City of Vernon has approved funds for new recreational facilities at Kin Race Track and a study for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment’s desired renovations.

Council agreed Monday, June 28, to spend the bulk of the $12 million Fortis BC Legacy Reserve on new additions at the race track park and potential future home to the Active Living Centre.

A conceptual design of the centre is set to go referendum Oct. 15, 2022.

Funds could be used to develop an outdoor rink, sports fields, a dog park and walking trails and setting aside lands for potential affordable housing and the new recreation centre.

Meanwhile, $2 million will go toward a feasibility study to explore the needs the detachment has for its more than 98 employees.

