Vernon sets Legacy Fund to work on 2 projects

The City of Vernon has approved funds for new recreational facilities at Kin Race Track and a study for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment’s desired renovations.
Council agreed Monday, June 28, to spend the bulk of the $12 million Fortis BC Legacy Reserve on new additions at the race track park and potential future home to the Active Living Centre.
A conceptual design of the centre is set to go referendum Oct. 15, 2022.
Funds could be used to develop an outdoor rink, sports fields, a dog park and walking trails and setting aside lands for potential affordable housing and the new recreation centre.
Meanwhile, $2 million will go toward a feasibility study to explore the needs the detachment has for its more than 98 employees.
