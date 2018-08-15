Vernon sets new RCMP support services withdrawal deadline

City plans to pull services from Armstrong, Spallumcheen on Coldstream on Sept. 4

The City of Vernon has set Sept. 4 as the new deadline it will stop providing centralized RCMP support services to Coldstream, Armstrong and Spallumcheen.

The city first announced in May it would not be providing the support services but agreed to an extension of an original July 1 deadline after talks with the municipalities and RCMP.

In a letter to all, B.C. RCMP Chief Supt. Brad Haugli provided two options: continuing centralized support services or decentralizing the services.

Both options, Haugli explained, would not compromise policing operations.

“From my perspective, this has been a good learning exercise for everyone involved,” wrote Haugli.

Centralizing support services would cost the City of Armstrong $64,677, the Township of Spallumcheen $50,720 and the District of Coldstream $33,665. Vernon has said it subsidizes the three communities by more than $300,000 per year.

Support services include court liaison, crime analyst, detention facility, general investigation support, watch clerks and rescue managers.

Armstrong and Spallumcheen have no issues with decentralizing support services, while Coldstream is still contemplating Vernon’s deadline.

“The CAOs of Armstrong, Vernon, Coldstream and the RCMP have been working on this an awful lot the last few months, trying to figure out what’s fair, what’s right,” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper. “It’s all evolved through a whole bunch of scenarios over the years. There’s a combination of a whole bunch of stuff. It’s really nobody’s fault.

“Everybody’s trying to solve the problem right now. I understand (Vernon’s Akbal) Mayor Mund’s desire to get this resolved. I think everyone wants it resolved. Will it happen Sept. 4? I don’t know, but it will be soon.”

Haugli said newly arrived Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher will create a sustained governance model that ensures regular and frequent communication and accountability to all funding stakeholders.

Baher and Haugli will lead a further broader assessment of Coldstream resources that needs to take place.

“The review will include an assessment of statistics, workloads, service delivery, and local government feedback,” said Haugli.


Vernon sets new RCMP support services withdrawal deadline

