City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) accepts the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget from Mayor Victor Cumming. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon sets sights on one per cent tax increase

2021 budget calls for raise amounting to $69 for average home

Vernon residents won’t likely be maxed on their taxes next year.

The city is looking at a one per cent tax increase for 2021. For the average Vernon home, valued at $461,747, the increase would equate to approximately $69.

The 2021-25 proposed financial plan includes a proposed net operating fund increase of 1.79 per cent and will be available to the public Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 (watch for further details in city advertisements in the Morning Star).

The city is also benefiting from nearly $5 million in COVID-19 safe restart grant funds.

READ MORE: North Okanagan gets more than $13 million in COVID-19 relief

“I personally am very happy, $4.997 million will help us,” director of financial administration Debra Law said.

“The idea is this money has to ride us through the next three to five years depending on how long this lasts and how it affects our community.”

Law was also recently awarded with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, for 2020. It’s about the seventh year in a row she has earned the honour.

Vernon’s director of financial administration, Debra Law, is awarded with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from Mayor Victor Cumming #yourvernon #vernonmorningstar

Posted by Vernon Morning Star on Monday, November 9, 2020

READ MORE: Solid budgeting leads to major award for City of Vernon

Looking back on the past year, Mayor Victor Cumming is pleased with the progress made amid a pandemic.

“If you add up the capital projects here you’ll find that it adds up to $18.8 million,” Cumming said. “It’s been a tremendously active season in terms of infrastructure repair and upgrading.”

Municipal Governmenttaxes

