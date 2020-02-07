Vernon’s Real Canadian Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore took part in parent company Loblaws’ Holiday Food Drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Loblaws is celebrating a record-setting provincial food drive fundraiser, thanks in part to Vernon shoppers.

Real Canadian SuperStore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club and all other Loblaws-affiliated grocery stores raked in $210,604 and more than 116,500 pounds of non-perishable foods during the 2019 Holiday Food Drive.

It’s the second year in a row the fundraiser has broken the $2 million mark in nationwide cash donations.

Lieut. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army Vernon Food Bank said the support comes at a critical time of the year.

“This effort will help ensure well-stocked shelves for us all year long, and that’s a huge thing for our organization and for those individuals and families who rely on our support,” Ried said.

The food drive ran from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24 at all Loblaws locations throughout the province, and donations were collected for more than 48 local food banks.

Vernon’s two affiliated stores brought in more than $5,200 in support of the Vernon Food Bank and the families who rely on its services.

“Real Canadian SuperStore has a long history of colleague-led initiatives supporting those in need here in British Columbia,” said Brandon Varley, assistant store manager in Vernon.

“The food drive is a great example of this community support, and we want to thank our customers and colleagues for making the 2019 Holiday Food Drive so successful.”

The 2019 fundraiser marks 10 years since Loblaws’ first national food drive was first held. Since that time, stores across Canada have raised $24.8 million for local food banks with more than $2.2 million of that total raised in B.C.

READ MORE: Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex-trade workers

READ MORE: Restaurant owners present cheque to family of Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Just Posted

Vernon shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Attacked Armstrong dog succumbs to injuries

Further examination showed more extensive damage

Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

Out of 22 regions in province, the Okanagan has the third highest above-average snowpack

SilverStar carves out fun February

Snow Sculpture competition kicks off a full roster of events at the ski hill

Winter weather freezes mail delivery in Vernon: Canada Post

Kelowna and Lake Country downgraded to ‘yellow alert’

Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

The ice sculpting event is part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Motorcycle community mourns loss of iconic member

Have you lost a horse in Revelstoke?

The steeds were spotted walking the streets of Revelstoke

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read