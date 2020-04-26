A Piscine Energetics trawl vessel broke free of its anchor in Okanagan Lake during heavy winds Saturday, April 25, and ended up near Kin Beach. (David Sutch photo)

Vernon shrimp boat breaks free of anchor

Trawl vessel belonging to Piscine Energetics ends up near Kin Beach

Heavy winds Saturday, April 25, on Okanagan Lake caused havoc for a shrimp harvesting company.

A boat belonging to Piscine Energetics, which removes mysis shrimp, an invasive species of Okanagan Lake, ended up near Kin Beach after being anchored further down the lake.

“It appears that one of our trawl vessels broke loose of its anchor yesterday in the wind storm,” said Piscine president Nuri Fisher. “Our skippers went out to check on the vessel yesterday evening and are working on her today (Sunday).”

The boat was in some shallow water and smooth/soft sand. Fisher said there doesn’t appear to be any damage to the boats, nor are they leaking any fuel.

Piscine Energetics was named Business of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year in 2015 by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. It has been removing mysis shrimp, which harms the native kokanee fish stock, in Okanagan Lake since 1997.

READ MORE: Vernon company receives top recognition for harvesting an invasive species


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon resident snaps swell photo
Next story
‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Vernon shrimp boat breaks free of anchor

Trawl vessel belonging to Piscine Energetics ends up near Kin Beach

Vernon resident snaps swell photo

Huge wave on Kalamalka Lake captured during Saturday’s heavy winds

Wind ignites Enderby wildfire

Blaze is between two and five hectares in size, three kilometres east of the city…

WATCH: Geese check out Main Street in Vernon

Family out for casual stroll along downtown Vernon sidewalks

Bush fire doused near Priest Valley Arena in Vernon

Reports of a structure fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside to prevent wildlife conflict with new initiatives

Meg Bjordal is back this season as the WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside Coordinator

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

The initiative has raised $3,000 since launching on April 17

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Most Read