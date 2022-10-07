Vernon, Shuswap transit routes altered to fit Enderby bus stop changes

BC Transit announces adjustments to two stops in Enderby to take effect Oct. 17

Route 60 in the Vernon Regional Transit System will change on Oct. 17, 2022 to accommodate two bus stop adjustments in Enderby. (BC Transit image)

Bus stop changes in Enderby will affect two routes, one in the Vernon Regional Transit System and one in the Shuswap system.

BC Transit and the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Oct. 7 that the two bus stop changes will take effect Oct. 17, 2022.

The bus stop located on Maud Street in Enderby will be closed, while the bus stop on Mill Avenue will move from the east side of Highway 97A (George Street) to the west side of the intersection.

The relocated stop will sit on the north side of Mill Avenue.

According to a media release, the bus stop closure and change will affect Route 60 Enderby/Vernon in the Vernon Regional Transit System and Route 41 Salmon Arm/Enderby in the Shuswap Regional Transit System.

Maps and schedules can be found at bctransit.com/vernon or bctransit.com/shuswap.

Read more: Vernon and Salmon Arm transit workers serve strike notice

Read more: Owners remove, fix buoys in Shuswap Lake to avoid Transport Canada removal

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitSalmon ArmShuswapVernon