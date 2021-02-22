Vernon singer Justin J. Moore plays all the parts in his latest song cover, The Eagles’ classic Hotel California. (Photo contributed)

Vernon singer Justin J. Moore plays all the parts in his latest song cover, The Eagles’ classic Hotel California. (Photo contributed)

YouTube not a lovely place for Vernon singer’s Hotel California cover

Justin J. Moore’s video has twice been blocked on YouTube by publishing company

Close your eyes and you can hear Don Felder’s legendary, haunting guitar introduction. You can hear Don Henley on vocals. You can hear Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner and Joe Walsh on background vocals.

You can hear Felder’s guitar solo later in the song.

You’d swear you were listening to The Eagles’ 1976 classic Hotel California, the title track to their mega-selling album.

But you’re not.

You’re listening, instead, to a flawless cover of the rock classic by Vernon’s Justin J. Moore, known for covering songs with his musical parents, Paul Moore and Melina Schein.

And, unfortunately for Moore and his audience, all you can do is listen.

Moore twice has posted his cover video to YouTube, only to have it blocked from the site by a publishing company on copyright grounds.

“They took the video down again. Major bummer,” said Moore.

Moore freelances and produces cover songs for clients, which has been earning him a living over the past year with COVID.

One client wanted Moore to rewrite Hotel California, produce and sing it for his wife who is suffering with Parkinson’s Disease.

“I wrote about how they met in India, their city and about their struggles to the tune of Hotel California,” said Moore, 20.

The couple loved the song, said Moore, who has always been a fan of the Eagles’ classic. So he decided to do his version in his bedroom. Moore plays electric, bass and acoustic guitar in the six- minute 24-second video, sings Henley’s lead vocal and provides the backing vocals, and nails Felder’s solo.

“It was something I couldn’t tear myself away from,” said Moore. “I was working 10 hours a day for four days on this.”

Moore’s cover can be heard here.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated Monday, Feb. 22, to include Moore’s video being removed from YouTube

READ MORE: Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

READ MORE: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

READ MORE: WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Musicvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns
Next story
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Just Posted

A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Witnesses sought by police after boy clipped in Armstrong crosswalk

Police say anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the detachment

Vernon singer Justin J. Moore plays all the parts in his latest song cover, The Eagles’ classic Hotel California. (Photo contributed)
YouTube not a lovely place for Vernon singer’s Hotel California cover

Justin J. Moore’s video has twice been blocked on YouTube by publishing company

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society program coordinator Jodi McGrandle (left) and executive director Dean Francks display the office’s compliment window, complete with cupcake, ahead of Anti Bullying and Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 24. The society, known for dishing out compliment cupcakes on Anti-Bullying Day, can’t in 2021 due to COVID but found a way to compliment the community for its ongoing support. All the office’s windows are adorned with compliments. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Family society compliments City of Vernon residents, supporters

NOYFSS decorates windows with compliments for Pink Shirt, Anti-Bullying Day Feb. 24

The Vernon Outdoors Club has published maps and route descriptions for hikes and cycle rides enjoyed by VOC members as part of the club’s programs. (Facebook photo)
Vernon Outdoors Club publishes trail guides

Information to local hiking and cycling trails can be found on club’s website under resources

Canadian figure skater Barbara Ann Scott performs at the Vernon Civic Arena in 1949. Scott won Olympic gold in ladies singles at the 1948 Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the first and only Canadian woman to do so. Scott also won two World Championships and four Canadian titles in her illustrious career. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 576)
Vernon History in Pictures

Olympic champions grace Vernon Civic Arena ice in 1940s and 1990s

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

Most Read