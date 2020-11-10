Vernon ski resort sees 15 cm of early-season snowfall

Around 15 centimetres of snow fell on Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort by 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (SilverStar web cam)

A fresh blanket of snow tucked SilverStar Mountain Resort in Monday night.

“It’s a winter wonderland up here,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said Tuesday, Nov. 10. “It’s getting us very excited for the winter season.”

Patrol confirmed around 15 centimetres of fresh snow fell as of 7:45 a.m.

“And lots more falling as we speak,” Deacon said.

Vernon also received a healthy dose of the white stuff which wreaked havoc on highways and roadways.

A portion of Commonage Road was closed for around two hours after a multi-vehicle incident between Predator Ridge Drive and Bailey Road.

Firefighters reported numerous vehicles left the roadway and are in the ditch along Commonage.

“The snow accumulated quickly overnight and has created slippery roads across the whole region,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dwight Seymour.

“We recommend avoiding travel today, but if you have to drive somewhere, please remember to slow down, make sure there is lots of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself ample time to reach your destination.”

