Vernon ski resort shuts down for season

SilverStar Mountain Resort has closed its winter season. The Star hopes to open for its summer season June 25. (Kerry Hutter photo)

With a successful winter season behind them, the gang at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon will prepare for its summertime fun.

The Star closed at the end-of-day Monday, April 5, for the 2020-21 winter season which included all mountain access (as well as Tube Town and the entire nordic network).

SilverStar has set a tentative opening date for summer of June 25.

“A huge thank you to all of our pass holders, guests, staff, and local residents who helped us have a full, fun and safe winter,” said the resort. “With your assistance, we have been able to enjoy an entire season of adventure, under… unique circumstances.”

SilverStar thanked everyone who skied local and supported the resort in the winter.

“We loved being able to share mountain adventures with you all season long. Thanks for being part of our season and we can’t wait to get back on the slopes with you again next winter.”

The Star’s social media pages got a lot of traction as people followed along with virtual events hosted by the resort.

The Red Antler will remain open for the off-season.

For mountain hours of operation and tentative summer opening dates click here .

