Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

With ski season around the corner, it’s time for the 52nd annual Vernon ski swap.

The Vernon Ski Club is putting on its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

There will be plenty of bargains on new and used alpine and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, poles and clothing.

Consignments will be taken Friday, Nov. 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers will not accept equipment that has been poorly maintained or is a potential safety hazard. Helmets and older model straight (alpine) skis are also not accepted.

Organizers are working closely with Interior Health on a COVID-19 safety plan to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, retailers and customers. The venue is at 50 per cent capacity so expect longer lineups at the door, where vaccine cards will be checked.

To volunteer with the ski swap, email ssvscvolunteer@gmail.com.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has set its tentative Nordic opening for Nov. 26, and its Alpine opening for Dec. 3. Night skiing will begin Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Snow falls on Vernon’s ski resort

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

Brendan Shykora

skiingSkiing and Snowboarding