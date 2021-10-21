The Vernon Ski Club is holding its annual ski swap fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Vernon Ski Club/Facebook)

The Vernon Ski Club is holding its annual ski swap fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Vernon Ski Club/Facebook)

Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

Biggest ski swap in the Interior returns Nov. 6

With ski season around the corner, it’s time for the 52nd annual Vernon ski swap.

The Vernon Ski Club is putting on its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

There will be plenty of bargains on new and used alpine and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, poles and clothing.

Consignments will be taken Friday, Nov. 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers will not accept equipment that has been poorly maintained or is a potential safety hazard. Helmets and older model straight (alpine) skis are also not accepted.

Organizers are working closely with Interior Health on a COVID-19 safety plan to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, retailers and customers. The venue is at 50 per cent capacity so expect longer lineups at the door, where vaccine cards will be checked.

To volunteer with the ski swap, email ssvscvolunteer@gmail.com.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has set its tentative Nordic opening for Nov. 26, and its Alpine opening for Dec. 3. Night skiing will begin Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Snow falls on Vernon’s ski resort

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

skiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Beloved dog dies on flight from China; B.C. woman demands action from airline
Next story
Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to assault in Canada Day killing back in custody

Just Posted

The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Vernon ski swap back for 52nd year

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015, at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna, Kamloops MLAs ask Interior Health for clarity on gathering restrictions

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest will look for a fourth World Wheelchair Curling championship playing vice-skip (and throwing third stones) for Team Canada starting Saturday in Beijing, China. (Matthew Murnaghan/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Spallumcheen curler seeks fourth world title

Kelly Fehr, of Turning Points, chats with a fellow recovering alcoholic at Bill's Place, a sober living facility. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon councillor shares story of addiction