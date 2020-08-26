Vernon, slow down when school is in

RCMP Volunteers return to crosswalks with speed reader boards

City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers will be monitoring speeds in school zone starting Sept. 8, 2020. (RCMP)

While Vernon-area students prepare to return to the classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic Sept. 10, RCMP volunteers will once again resume their post in school zones to remind drivers of the 30 km/h speed limit.

Starting Sept. 8, the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers will being its Speed Watch operations within school zones.

“The purpose of the Speed Watch program is to enhance road safety, educate drivers and increase awareness around issues of unsafe speed,” the city’s crime prevention coordinator Regan Borisenko said.

Trained volunteers, equipped with a digital speed reader board, display motorists speed while travelling within the school zones.

at first, these volunteers will concentrate on school zones to remind motorists that these limits are in effect now that students are returning to school. Over the next few weeks, the public will see these volunteers in various areas around Vernon.

Police will join the volunteers in some instances to issue violation tickets to motorists.

READ MORE: Back to school plans released for North Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Vernon School District unveils return-to-class plan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon barber killed in motorcycle crash remembered fondly

Just Posted

Vernon, slow down when school is in

RCMP Volunteers return to crosswalks with speed reader boards

Vernon barber killed in motorcycle crash remembered fondly

22-year-old Luke Alder is remembered by friends, family and colleagues as hard-working and lovable

TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Datrie seen at Kal Beach, near Polson Park, Kangaroo Farm and more

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Construction goes ahead on Lavington daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Precautions urged to prevent surge in COVID-19 numbers in Summerland

Chamber manager concerned about possible increase in new daily cases

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

Most Read