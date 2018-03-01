Vernon speaker reaches No. 1

Mark DeVolder named Top-25 Speaker for third straight year by Speaking.com

Vernon’s Mark DeVolder (second from left) joins the likes of Elon Musk (from left), Deepak Chopra and Bill Nye as Top-25 Speaker award winners. DeVolder was recently named the No. 1 speaker. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Mark DeVolder is No. 1 when it comes to speaking.

DeVolder, an international change management speaker, has been awarded the prestigious “Top 25 Speaker” designation in 2018 by Speaking.com and, in February, he was voted No. 1 in the Top-25 Speaker awards.

“Thank you to all my clients, friends and especially the people of Vernon for their enthusiastic support,” said DeVolder, who lives in Vernon with wife Bibiana.

Each year, Speaking.com recognizes 25 speakers based on expertise, professionalism, presentation skills, original contribution to the field and public votes cast at the Speaking.com website. More than 27,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 2018 nominees.

DeVolder shares the Top-25 Speaker recognition with other notable experts like Deepak Chopra, Bill Nye (The Science Guy), Muhammad Yunus and Elon Musk.

It’s the third straight year DeVolder has achieved Top-25 Speaker status.

Out of hundreds of nominees, he has risen to become one of the world’s most respected and compelling speakers on the topics of change, disruption and resilience.

DeVolder has equipped and motivated some of the most successful organizations in the world, including NASA, PepsiCo, Verizon, McDonalds, Siemens and Suncor.

This year alone, DeVolder has spoken to Marriott International, Monsanto, Genentech and Orascom

Construction (Egypt’s largest company with 54,000 employees).

For more information, visit DeVolder’s website: markdevolder.com.