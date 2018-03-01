Vernon’s Mark DeVolder (second from left) joins the likes of Elon Musk (from left), Deepak Chopra and Bill Nye as Top-25 Speaker award winners. DeVolder was recently named the No. 1 speaker. (Photo submitted)

Vernon speaker reaches No. 1

Mark DeVolder named Top-25 Speaker for third straight year by Speaking.com

Vernon’s Mark DeVolder is No. 1 when it comes to speaking.

DeVolder, an international change management speaker, has been awarded the prestigious “Top 25 Speaker” designation in 2018 by Speaking.com and, in February, he was voted No. 1 in the Top-25 Speaker awards.

“Thank you to all my clients, friends and especially the people of Vernon for their enthusiastic support,” said DeVolder, who lives in Vernon with wife Bibiana.

Each year, Speaking.com recognizes 25 speakers based on expertise, professionalism, presentation skills, original contribution to the field and public votes cast at the Speaking.com website. More than 27,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 2018 nominees.

DeVolder shares the Top-25 Speaker recognition with other notable experts like Deepak Chopra, Bill Nye (The Science Guy), Muhammad Yunus and Elon Musk.

It’s the third straight year DeVolder has achieved Top-25 Speaker status.

Out of hundreds of nominees, he has risen to become one of the world’s most respected and compelling speakers on the topics of change, disruption and resilience.

DeVolder has equipped and motivated some of the most successful organizations in the world, including NASA, PepsiCo, Verizon, McDonalds, Siemens and Suncor.

This year alone, DeVolder has spoken to Marriott International, Monsanto, Genentech and Orascom

Construction (Egypt’s largest company with 54,000 employees).

For more information, visit DeVolder’s website: markdevolder.com.

Previous story
Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

Just Posted

Win adult tickets to the Vipers

CONTEST ALERT!

RCMP investigate possible child luring incident

Two students in Armstrong offered a ride home Wednesday on Otter Lake Road by man in truck

Vernon speaker reaches No. 1

Mark DeVolder named Top-25 Speaker for third straight year by Speaking.com

Lake Country crimes remain unsolved

Three businessness were broken into at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Film tells of French bourgeoisie

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents Happy End March 5 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Fiddler ready to play in Mara

Kelli Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to her performances.

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

Most Read