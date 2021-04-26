Vernon spray park demolition could cost $45K

The demolition and transformation of the Polson Spray Park splash pad are expected to cost around $45,000.

City of Vernon council approved the closure of the popular spray park in February due to flooding in the park and public health concerns.

The demolition would see all fencing, spray features, rubberized material, asphalt and piping removed. The water line would be capped off at the building and the splash-pad system abandoned inside. Sod would be placed after the area is compacted with fill and topsoil. These works would allow for a quick turnaround into a passive play area.

But with the loss of a popular amenity, Coun. Scott Anderson has called for a replacement activity to be in place for families by June.

In a council report dated April 14, city staff outline options for some replacement activities to offset the loss including pop-up spray parks and the enhancing and reopening of the Unplug and Play boxes in parks.

Pop-up spray parks would see a series of four or five events slated at various parks, building on the Vernon Fire Department’s 130th birthday.

These events would provide an opportunity for community members to connect with local firefighters while kids enjoy an appropriately pressure-reduced spray from a fire truck. The cost of one of these events is estimated at around $500.

Play boxes, however, are locked boxes at playgrounds that contain equipment for families to use while visiting. These have been provided by the North Okanagan Optimist Club. To gain access, families must register with Recreation Services to obtain the code that opens the box.

Currently, five parks in Vernon have these boxes but the club has donated two more to be installed this spring.

COVID-19 has kept the boxes closed over this past year, but city staff have met with a representative and proposes reopening the boxes this year with the addition of sanitizing supplies and play-safe signage.

A budget of up to $15,000 for replacement options in order to cover costs, staffing and backup plan is under consideration.

The funds could come from the Parks Legacy reserve.

Council will consider these options at the regular meeting April 26.

READ MORE: Motorist driving stolen Armstrong car flees police

READ MORE: Armstrong amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationWater