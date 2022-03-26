Vernon’s Spring Home Show is back at Kal Tire Place until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Spring Home Show is back at Kal Tire Place until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Spring Home Show makes a comeback

The home improvement showcase is back at Kal Tire Place this weekend

For the first time since fall 2019, the Vernon Spring Home Show is on at Kal Tire Place.

Roughly 60 vendors have filled Kal Tire Place North with displays showcasing all sorts of home improvement ideas, from home furnishing to hot tubs to vehicles and much more.

“It feels great to be back, it feels normal. Nice to see people’s faces, nice to see smiles,” said show manager Jim Rice, adding that while vaccine passports still need to be scanned according to provincial mandates, masks are optional.

“The vendors are extremely happy and people have come with enthusiasm to look for ideas for their home. That’s what the show is about.”

For Rice, following more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions that have cancelled the home show, this year’s show is about more than home improvement.

“It’s about socializing, it’s about seeing people, even ones you don’t know, in a relaxed setting like a trade show,” he said. “We’ve had a tremendous crowd here today on Saturday, and we expect a big crowd tomorrow as well.”

The free event is on until 5 p.m. Saturday and will be back Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those who miss out on this weekend’s event, a fall home show is scheduled in Vernon on Oct. 1-2.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
