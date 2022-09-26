Vernon staff wheels out extension proposal for e-scooters/bikes

Staff recommends city extend deal with Neuron Mobility by one more year for popular transportation mode

The City of Vernon’s deal with Neuron Mobility for e-scooters and e-bikes continues to roll merrily along.

So much so, the city is recommending extending its deal with Neuron Mobility through April 2024.

“Neuron Mobility e-scooter and e-bike data to date indicates that the e-scooters/e-bikes have become a functional, reliable, and economical form of alternative transportation in Vernon,” said city active transportation coordinator Anne Huisken in a report to council.

“Ridership data supports the goals of the city’s Master Transportation Plan and Climate Action Plan to reduce single-occupancy vehicle use and transition to low emission forms of transportation.”

Huisken said extending the deal with Neuron Mobility for one additional year coincides with the end of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program. Vernon was one of the six communities selected for the pilot.

Council will hear updated statistics from Neuron Mobility reps at its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 26, but Huisken’s report shows data collected through the company’s tracking app indicates that shared e-scooters/e-bikes are becoming a popular mode of transportation in Vernon.

Between March and August 2022, more than 26,000 riders signed up with Neuron Mobility, and more than 170,000 rides were taken on their e-scooters/e-bikes.

Since the program launched in 2021, riders have travelled more than 390,000 kilometres within the operating area, saving 25 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

