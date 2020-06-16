Vernon station to air virtual radiothon in 2020

Vernon radio station Sun-FM personalities April Lyn (from left), Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin will host the station’s 18th annual Have A Heart Radiothon to support Vernon Jubilee Hospital with a virtual format this year. The event will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. (Morning Star - file photo)

An annual fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is going ahead with a different format.

For 17 years 105.7 Sun-FM has supported VJH through its annual Have a Heart Radiothon. This year the event on Wednesday, June 24, is adapting to an exciting new format with a virtual 12-hour day raising funds for the hospital.

“We’re so grateful to the Sun FM team and Bell Media for thinking outside the box and creating this new format with us,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation. “With the help of our supporters and challengers we know that our amazing community will once again pull together and support this wonderful event.”

Sun FM radio personalities Betty Selin, Jerhett Schafer and April Lyn will once again be on-air helping to raise funds for high priority needs within the hospital.

“The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon is my favourite day of the year,” said Selin, who has hosted the event for 15 years. “While the format is changing, the intent isn’t. It’s a way for our community to connect and support our hospital by giving to where it’s needed most.”

The community is encouraged to get involved between 6-6 p.m. on June 24 and support the event in the following ways:

CALL: 250.545.4487;

250.545.4487; ONLINE : vjhfoundation.org/radiothon;

: vjhfoundation.org/radiothon; SHARE: Follow on social media and help spread awareness about the Radiothon. Facebook 105.7 Sun-FM or VJH Foundation or Instagram 105.7 Sun-FM or VJH Foundation.

Funds raised this year will purchase equipment essential for the critical care of patients in the Women’s and Children’s department. A total of nine physiological baby monitors, used to track and record vital signs, are required to replace current ones that have reached end of life.

There is also ongoing need for baby bassinets, central in delivering great care for newborns. And for premature babies, a new newborn isolette is required to protect the little ones from germs and enable staff to monitor both the core and peripheral body temperature.

“I’m fortunate to work as a nurse at VJH in Labour and Delivery, where I recently gave birth to my first child. I know from experience that we do our very best to keep moms and babies safe and healthy at all times. However to have been on the receiving end of the professional and compassionate care our teams provide gave me a new perspective — and overwhelming gratitude — for the people I work with and the equipment this community has put into their hands. The equipment and skillful staff literally saved my son’s life,” stated Cheryl-Lynn Kaufman, nurse and new mother.

The North Okanagan community is encouraged to tune in to 105.7 Sun FM on June 24. The Have a Heart Radiothon will make a difference, right here in our community.

