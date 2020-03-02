File Photo

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

A man yielding a knife demanding cash from a Vernon store was scared away by a store clerk and now, police are asking the public to help ID the suspect.

The man entered the business in the 3700 block of 32nd Street Friday, Feb. 28, at around 3 p.m.

He walked behind the till when a store clerk told him he wasn’t allowed behind the counter and asked him to leave.

The man demanded cash and that’s when the store clerk saw the man had a knife in his hand.

A second employee overheard the exchange while working in the back office and rushed out and confronted the man with a stool.

The suspect fled the business without any cash.

“During the exchange with the clerks, the suspect dropped the knife he was holding.” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Police have seized the knife in order for it to be examined by our Forensic Identification Section.”

The man is described as a Caucasian standing between 5-feet and 5-foot-2 with blond or light-brown hair, stubble on his face and wearing a tan coloured jacket and black or dark-coloured toque.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Spoor at 250-545-7171, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

READ MORE: UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigate suspicious package in West Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Just Posted

New indictment in Vernon cold case murder

The new indictment against Paramjit Singh Bogarh could mean avoiding a trial

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of respondents in survey voiced their support for new school

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Most Read