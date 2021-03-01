Vernon street closed for repairs

41st Avenue sewer work requires temporary closure March 3

Motorists are advised that 41st Street will be closed between 27th and 28th avenues March 3. (Vernon map)

Some sewer work will close a small section of a south Vernon street this week.

A portion of 41st Street (between 27th and 28th avenues) will be temporarily closed to through traffic, while a sanitary service repair is done. The road will be accessible to local traffic only, starting Wednesday, March 3 between 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The work is anticipated to be complete by March 4. Timelines may change if emergencies arise.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area,” the city of Vernon said, as the street is a popular connection from Bella Vista to 25th Avenue. “Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”

READ MORE: COVID exposure at Vernon elementary school

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz
Next story
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Just Posted

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)
Vernon MLA examining role of police

Harwinder Sandhu a member of special committee on reforming the police act

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Motorists are advised that 41st Street will be closed between 27th and 28th avenues March 3. (Vernon map)
Vernon street closed for repairs

41st Avenue sewer work requires temporary closure March 3

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

Lumby’s WTF What the Fry was broken into Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and the till was stolen around 9:30 a.m. (Facebook)
Till stolen from Lumby poutinerie

WTF broken into in broad daylight seven weeks after grand opening

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that's supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Okanagan Falls fire department put on an ice rescue course at Yellow Lake this weekend.
South Okanagan firefighters submerged in the icy waters of Yellow Lake

The local firefighters were taking ice rescue training at the Penticton lake this weekend

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Emotional testimony from accused Kelowna Canada Day killer’s friend in manslaughter trial

‘I confronted him, and he admitted to me that he stabbed someone,’ says accused killer’s former housemate

Photo courtesy RCMP
Alleged road rage incident involving sledgehammer ends with Kelowna RCMP car rammed

RCMP searched for two days to find the suspect vehicle

Salmon Arm RCMP officers seized a handgun and a quantity of cocaine during a search of a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 11. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seize handgun, cocaine in vehicle search

Two Surrey residents released from custody, investigation continues

KISU swim club member Justin Fotherby is one of six swimmers from across Canada to be recognized for the 2020-2021 Victor Davis Award. (Submitted photo)
Penticton swimmer wins major awards, closing in on Olympic dream

Justin Fotherby, a KISU club member, has just won the prestigious Victor Davis Award

Most Read