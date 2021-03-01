Vernon street closed for repairs

Some sewer work will close a small section of a south Vernon street this week.

A portion of 41st Street (between 27th and 28th avenues) will be temporarily closed to through traffic, while a sanitary service repair is done. The road will be accessible to local traffic only, starting Wednesday, March 3 between 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The work is anticipated to be complete by March 4. Timelines may change if emergencies arise.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area,” the city of Vernon said, as the street is a popular connection from Bella Vista to 25th Avenue. “Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”

