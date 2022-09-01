Vernon street closed for utility upgrade

A brief detour will be in place for a portion of Vernon’s 35th Street this week while crews upgrade utilities in the area.
Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the road will be accessible to local traffic only between between 31st and 32nd avenues. All other traffic will be detoured. The work is expected to be completed the same day though the timelines may change if emergencies arise.
Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes.
“Please be sure to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones,” the city said.
