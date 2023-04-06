Vernon street sweepers cleaning residential areas

Spring weather allows city crews to move from arterial roadway cleaning into neighbourhoods

Spring weather has allowed City of Vernon crews to begin moving the street sweeping program into residential neighbourhoods.

Crews set out to tackle the big job of clearing the winter road sand from the city’s transportation network every spring and, for the past four weeks, crews have been working on arterial roads and sidewalks.

And now that temperatures are consistently above freezing, and the possibility of a snow event is reduced, city crews and contractors have begun moving into residential neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to look for signage indicating when crews will be sweeping in their area and are asked to remove vehicles from streets (if possible), to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

Crews will be sweeping seven days a week throughout the day for the next four-to-six weeks to complete the spring sweeping program. If you see crews on the road, please slow down and use caution around workers and equipment.

Once the spring sweeping program is complete, the city provides year-round street sweeping on arterial and collector routes to ensure active transportation corridors remain unobstructed and safe for use.

City HallRoad conditionsVernon