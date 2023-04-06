City of Vernon street sweeping crews are now moving the program into residential neighbourhoods. (Morning Star - file photo)

City of Vernon street sweeping crews are now moving the program into residential neighbourhoods. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon street sweepers cleaning residential areas

Spring weather allows city crews to move from arterial roadway cleaning into neighbourhoods

Spring weather has allowed City of Vernon crews to begin moving the street sweeping program into residential neighbourhoods.

Crews set out to tackle the big job of clearing the winter road sand from the city’s transportation network every spring and, for the past four weeks, crews have been working on arterial roads and sidewalks.

And now that temperatures are consistently above freezing, and the possibility of a snow event is reduced, city crews and contractors have begun moving into residential neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to look for signage indicating when crews will be sweeping in their area and are asked to remove vehicles from streets (if possible), to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

Crews will be sweeping seven days a week throughout the day for the next four-to-six weeks to complete the spring sweeping program. If you see crews on the road, please slow down and use caution around workers and equipment.

Once the spring sweeping program is complete, the city provides year-round street sweeping on arterial and collector routes to ensure active transportation corridors remain unobstructed and safe for use.

READ MORE: Springing into gardening season in the Okanagan

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mini tornado caught on camera in Summerland

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallRoad conditionsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘White, affluent men’ isn’t accurate portrayal of gay dads in North America: UBC expert
Next story
Hibernating bear keeping cozy underneath Salmon Arm residence

Just Posted

City of Vernon street sweeping crews are now moving the program into residential neighbourhoods. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon street sweepers cleaning residential areas

Vernon’s Dayton Ingenhaag (45) played three years for Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University Red Leafs. The school announced Tuesday, April 4, it was disbanding its storied football program, affecting Ingenhaag and three other Vernon players. (Paul Yates - Vancouver Sports Photos)
Vernon football players raked by SFU Red Leafs’ demise

A person was rescued from an early morning apartment fire in Vernon Thursday, April 6, 2023 (File photo)
Firefighters rescue person from apartment fire in Vernon

Vernon players Luke Ashton (from left), Max Borovinskiy, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Anson McMaster celebrate a goal in the team’s 7-0 romp over the West Kelowna Warriors in Game 4 of their BCHL Inteiror Conference quarterfinal Wednesday, April 5, at Kal Tire Place. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slay West Kelowna; even up BCHL series

Pop-up banner image