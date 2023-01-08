Vernon students can submit essays for chance at Winter Carnival scholarships

Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx (left) and The Stor-It Place general manager Kim Wallace (right) congratulate 2022 Carnival scholarship winners Taia Buffie of Fulton Secondary (second from left) and Amy Cuthbertson of W.L. Seaton Secondary. The two Grade 12 students receive $500 bursaries for their short essays on how Carnival has impacted them. (Contributed)

The Vernon Winter Carnival has scolarhips to offer local students who can best describe what the carnival has meant to them.

For more than 62 years, the Vernon Winter Carnival has strived to bring the community together through fun events and activities that connect people through shared experiences.

In partnership with longtime carnival supporter The Stor-It Place, Vernon Winter Carnival is once again inviting Grade 12 students to submit a short essay on how the carnival has had an impact on their life.

Applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.. Recipients of the scholarships will be announced Feb. 10.

Two $500 scholarships will be awarded.

Over the past two years more than 30 students have applied for the scholarhsips, sharing their personal experiences with the Vernon Winter Carnival. The essays from last year’s recipients can be found in the Vernon Winter Carnival brochure or online here .

“This scholarship opportunity was created not only to engage our younger generations in the festival, but to listen to the stories of what memories and events are important to the future of our community,” said Vicki Proulx, outgoing executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “It’s been really amazing to hear what our young adults remember from their childhood Carnival’s of the 2000’s.”

“The Stor-It Place is proud to partner with Vernon Winter Carnival in donating these scholarships to two local Grade 12 students. Investing in our youth’s continued education and the spirit of Vernon Winter Carnival is what community is all about,” says Kim Wallace, general manager of The Stor-It Place.

Students are asked to submit one to two-page essays a minimum of 500 words. Topics can include their favourite Winter Carnival experience, why they think the carnival is important to the community or how the carnival has impacted traditions in their family.

Applications can be submitted by email to info@vernonwintercarnival.com or dropped off at the Vernon Winter Carnival office at 2401 35th Avenue.

