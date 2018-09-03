Vernon students go back to class Wednesday

Vernon students in the SD22 school division head back to class on Wednesday.

The maintenance department at Ecole Beairsto Elementary has been busy over the summer creating a new student drop off zone. There are two different area: an expanded parking lot for staff and visitors and a dedicated student drop off zone.

On top of new school clothes, new classes and teachers, students being dropped at Ecole Beairsto Elementary in Vernon will have a brand-new drop-off area and expanded parking lot.

Our Maintenance dept has been busy over the summer creating a new student drop off zone@EcoleBeairsto . There are 2 areas: an expanded parking lot for staff/visitors & a dedicated student drop off zone. A much needed improvement. See you Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/7MgrGPIszh — School District 22 (@SD22Vernon) September 1, 2018

It is also time for the annual reminder to drive safely and be mindful of eager and excited students making their way to schools.

Speed limits in school zones are 30km/h between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and some signs can be amended, so be aware of your surroundings.

The penalties for speeding in school zones are:

If speed is between…

31 – 50 km/h the fine is $196 and the penalty points are 3

51 – 70 km/h the fine is $253 and the penalty points are 3

71 – 90 km/h the fine is $368 and the penalty points are 3

greater than 90 km/h the fine is $483 and the penalty points are 3

