Vernon students share talent

Expert judge Missy MacKintosh shares her craft with theatre makeup extraordinaire and Seaton Secondary student Payton Thompson at the School District 22 scholarship showcade at the Vernon Recreation Centre Friday, April 27. Approximately 75 students showed off their talents as expert and panel judges visited their booths. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The Vernon Recreation Centre was a flurry of activity as approximately 75 students competed for scholarships at the School District 22 scholarship showcase April 27.

“We are very proud of the effort our students have put into these projects,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “They have been working very closely with sponsor teachers who have offered ongoing support, advice and guidance, and the results are remarkable. Some of these projects have created a starting point for potential careers and business opportunities.”

Expert and panel judges visited student booths to critique the work put forward and decide on the lucky winners, who will be announced at a later date.

Parker Crook | Reporter