High school students walked from the classroom to the Vernon Law Courts in a call for in a call for climate protection organized by Earth Strike Vernon Friday, March 6, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon students strike for climate justice

Students took part in a protest at the Vernon Law Courts Friday, organized by Earth Strike Vernon

Vernon high school students walked from the classroom to the courthouse in an appeal for climate protection Thursday afternoon.

Around 30 students from VSS, Fulton, Seaton and Kalamalka secondary schools attended the school strike organized by Earth Strike Vernon from noon to 3 p.m. March 6. Students from VSS were accompanied by teacher Susan Egan.

Earth Strike co-founder and Grade 10 student Kieran Grandbois clarified the students’ position on climate policy.

“Earth Strike Vernon is pushing for the implementation of a green new deal that promotes climate justice – not just climate action,” said Grandbois.

“Climate justice is essential in this fight because if we’re going to bring climate action to the forefront of the debate we also need to ensure the transition is fair and just.”

Grandbois also made it clear who the group’s message is primarily directed towards.

“Our enemy is not the oil sands worker, nor is it the refinery worker, but rather the corporate greed that has been perpetuating this crisis.”

The group also advocates for further research towards green technologies and for the prosecution of environmental transgressions by corporate entities.

The crowd grew from a handful of protesters at noon to more than 30 by 12:45 p.m. A handful of adults also stood with the younger protesters.

Students brandished signs conveying a variety of slogans, such as “people over profit” and “act now or swim later.”

READ MORE: Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

READ MORE: Vernon’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George
Next story
Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Just Posted

Vernon students strike for climate justice

Students took part in a protest at the Vernon Law Courts Friday, organized by Earth Strike Vernon

Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Vernon’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

Help shape the future of recreation in Vernon: City

City of Vernon using two surveys to collect public input on future recreational services

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read