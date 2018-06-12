Vernon sudden death investigated

Man’s body found outside Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library Tuesday morning; not suspicious

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, along with the BC Corners Service, are investigating the sudden death of a man discovered Tuesday morning in Vernon.

Police and ambulance responded to an unresponsive man who was found to be laying outside the rear of the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

“Police located a male who was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

The identity of the man is not known at this time and the RCMP will continue to support the BC Coroners Service in their investigation.

The death is deemed non-suspicious at this time.

No further details will be released.


