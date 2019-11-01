Vernon support staff to see pay raise in new deal

Support staff in Vernon schools in District 22 will see wage increases in July as a deal has been struck with the province and local unions.

SD22 is one of 25 districts to ratify an agreement that will see two per cent general wage increases annually and improvements to service delivery for K-12 support staff.

The three-year agreement will stand from July 1 through to June 30, 2022, and focuses on improving services for people, while ensuring fair and affordable compensation, the report from the finance ministry reads.

With the addition of these 25 agreements from across the province, approximately 73 per cent of K-12 support staff employees, or 53 of 69 agreements have been settled under the province’s public-sector bargaining mandate.

Other negotiated improvements in the ratified agreement include:

a professional development fund for employees;

targeted premium increases for trades, bilingual and first aid staff;

enhanced education and training opportunities;

extended additional work hours for education assistants;

monthly collaboration time for educational assistants;

an extension of regular working hours for administrative assistants;

targeted wage increases for HVAC trade employees to address recruitment and retention challenges; and

increased hours for bus drivers on the rotational list to drive for curricular and extracurricular trips.

