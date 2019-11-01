Vernon support staff to see pay raise in new deal

SD22 K-12 support staff ratifies 3-year agreement

Support staff in Vernon schools in District 22 will see wage increases in July as a deal has been struck with the province and local unions.

SD22 is one of 25 districts to ratify an agreement that will see two per cent general wage increases annually and improvements to service delivery for K-12 support staff.

The three-year agreement will stand from July 1 through to June 30, 2022, and focuses on improving services for people, while ensuring fair and affordable compensation, the report from the finance ministry reads.

With the addition of these 25 agreements from across the province, approximately 73 per cent of K-12 support staff employees, or 53 of 69 agreements have been settled under the province’s public-sector bargaining mandate.

Other negotiated improvements in the ratified agreement include:

  • a professional development fund for employees;
  • targeted premium increases for trades, bilingual and first aid staff;
  • enhanced education and training opportunities;
  • extended additional work hours for education assistants;
  • monthly collaboration time for educational assistants;
  • an extension of regular working hours for administrative assistants;
  • targeted wage increases for HVAC trade employees to address recruitment and retention challenges; and
  • increased hours for bus drivers on the rotational list to drive for curricular and extracurricular trips.

READ MORE: 650 trick-or-treaters in this Vernon neighbourhood

READ MORE: Vernon soccer player heads to national college championships

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Just Posted

Vernon support staff to see pay raise in new deal

SD22 K-12 support staff ratifies 3-year agreement

Vernon soccer player heads to national college championships

The former W.L. Seaton player plays for the ACAC Champion-winning Lethbridge Kodiaks

650 trick-or-treaters in this Vernon neighbourhood

RCMP say Halloween couldn’t have been better

Vernon’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Vernon restaurant opening solves menu mystery

Endless debates of pizza vs. savoury pies settled with grand opening

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summerland displays banners for Remembrance Day

Summerland’s Remembrance banners have been installed around the community. The site for… Continue reading

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read