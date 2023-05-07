Vernon survey focuses on recreation facility rental fees, usage

The City of Vernon is asking residents for feedback on appropriate levels for fees for facility rentals and usage. (File photo)

Here’s your chance to have a say into what you think are appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage in Vernon.

The city’s parks department and Greater Vernon Recreation Services are seeking public input to assist in assessing appropriate levels for facility rentals and usage, as well as identifying a clear, consistent and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving ahead.

A public survey is open at engagevernon.ca/parksandrecreation. The survey is open until May 19.

The city and recreation services have retained an independent consulting firm, Innovate Planning & Co., to do a comprehensive review of user fees for City of Vernon parks and all indoor recreation facilities operated by Greater Vernon Recreation Services.

The timing for the Recreation and Parks Fees Assessment is based on the recommendation from the 2018 Recreation Master Plan that identified a review of the Recreation and Parks Fees and Charges be completed as a medium-term and medium priority.

Like many municipalities, Vernon’s fees process is without an explicit framework for establishing fees. Currently, fee increases are based on:

• CPI, August to August;

• Staff wages;

• Utilities, insurance, carbon tax;

• Neighbouring communities’ fees.

The completion of the Recreation and Parks Fees Assessment is to align with the budget process in August 2023 to set rates for 2024.

