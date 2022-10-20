Vernon tackling affordable housing crisis with 29 new units

New affordable housing units have arrived in Vernon.

Albert Place 2, the second and final building of the Albert Place housing project, is bringing an additional 29 affordable rental homes for households with low to moderate incomes at 3610 25th Ave.

The total project includes 47 affordable rental homes for Vernon families and seniors. The homes are close to transit, grocery stores, a seniors centre and a child care facility.

Monthly rents for the new homes range from $420 to $1,676, depending on unit size and tenant income.

“Affordable housing is crucial to building strong and healthy communities. That’s why we’re addressing the housing shortage with new affordable homes for people who need them most,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA. “Our government knows there are many families and individuals in need of quality affordable housing, and opening projects like this is one of the ways we’re helping make life better for British Columbians.”

The homes come thanks to a partnership between the province, via BC Housing, the City of Vernon and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District branch, which operates Albert Place and Albert Place 2.

“One of city council’s top priorities over the last four years has been the creation of more accessible and attainable housing for Vernon residents and this project is just one example of how we’re taking action,” said Vernon mayor Victor Cumming. “The expansion of Albert Place includes a variety of housing types to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors and families within walking distance of key services, activities and parks.”

The province invested roughly $3.1 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. Through BC Housing, the province will provide $265,600 in annual operating funding.

Albert Place 2 also received $250,000 through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

CMHA Vernon provided the land for the building, valued at around $372,000, while the City of Vernon waived $208,000 in development fees.

“Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a place to call home. Providing a safe, stable home has never been more challenging for lower- and moderate-income families,” said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon. “Crippling monthly housing costs and fear of rental evictions have become a reality for too many in our community. Affordable housing is a significant issue in Vernon; the opening of Alberta Place 2 is crucial as we continue to see the increase in demand for housing options for individuals and families.”

READ MORE: Affordable housing bulldozed from Vernon Kin Race Track plans

READ MORE: ‘No one is really taking care of us’: Little progress made on improving Inuit housing

Brendan Shykora

affordable housingHousingVernon