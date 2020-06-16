Vernon targets weeds in spring cleanup

Spring weed control program set to begin on roadways

City of Vernon contractors are preparing for the spring weed program that will cleanup weeds and grasses that may impair visibility, damage roadways and cause safety issues for cyclists and pedestrians.

This type of work is completed by the city three times a year and includes road shoulders in rural Vernon areas, Okanagan Landing and Blue Jay.

Shoulders are mowed with a tractor equipped with a flail mower and hard-line trimming is included to maintain pedestrian walkways.

Two weed-control spray applications take place each year based on the life-cycle of targeted weeds and grasses. The first application will take place this month and the second will follow in September.

Only vegetation that creates a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists or has the potential to damage infrastructure is targeted by the applications. Weed spray is applied at the lowest possible concentrations directly on the weed with a fine-tipped applicator.

Spraying only occurs in favourable weather conditions with no rain and little wind by qualified vegetation control contractors, the City of Vernon said in a statement June 16.

Vernon’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires homeowners and residents maintain boulevards and lanes adjacent to their property as the city does not provide the service or include funding in the budget for this type of work.

READ MORE: Coldstream resident asks for temporary boating refrain

READ MORE: Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs
Next story
Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Just Posted

Provincial pot shop to open in Vernon

BC Cannabis is preparing to open Wednesday in Vernon strip mall

Vernon targets weeds in spring cleanup

Spring weed control program set to begin on roadways

Library friends finally able to resume Coldstream book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Coldstream resident asks for temporary boating refrain

Lauren Lypchuk would like boats to stay off north end of Kal Lake to protect properties, shoreline

Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Pleasant Valley Road at 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parade puts Armstrong grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Email statement sends condolences on employee’s death

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

Most Read