Vernon targets weeds in spring cleanup

City of Vernon contractors are preparing for the spring weed program that will cleanup weeds and grasses that may impair visibility, damage roadways and cause safety issues for cyclists and pedestrians.

This type of work is completed by the city three times a year and includes road shoulders in rural Vernon areas, Okanagan Landing and Blue Jay.

Shoulders are mowed with a tractor equipped with a flail mower and hard-line trimming is included to maintain pedestrian walkways.

Two weed-control spray applications take place each year based on the life-cycle of targeted weeds and grasses. The first application will take place this month and the second will follow in September.

Only vegetation that creates a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists or has the potential to damage infrastructure is targeted by the applications. Weed spray is applied at the lowest possible concentrations directly on the weed with a fine-tipped applicator.

Spraying only occurs in favourable weather conditions with no rain and little wind by qualified vegetation control contractors, the City of Vernon said in a statement June 16.

Vernon’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires homeowners and residents maintain boulevards and lanes adjacent to their property as the city does not provide the service or include funding in the budget for this type of work.

