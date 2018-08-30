Vernon teacher, education assistant finalist for provincial awards

Two Vernon School District employees are among 27 outstanding education professionals from throughout the province that have been named as finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.
The awards honour the efforts of those who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia.
Murray Sasges of the Vernon Community School is a finalist for the community engagement award, and Jacquie Grypink, an education assistant at Hillview Elementary in Vernon, is a finalist for the outstanding support award.
The awards were launched April 23 during B.C.’s Education Week. A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.
Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5, 2018. Premier John Horgan, Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin will be in attendance.
Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.
For more information about the awards, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation
