Brendan Richardson of École Beairsto Elementary (left) and Alan Gee of Clarence Fulton Secondary were named winners of Premier Awards for Excellence in Education in Victoria on Friday. (Photos: ProvinceofBC/Youtube)

Vernon teachers honoured for excellence at provincial awards

Fulton Secondary’s Alan Gee and École Beairsto Elementary’s Brendan Robertson both received awards

Two Vernon teachers have received top honours for their care, creativity and enthusiasm in the classroom.

Teachers from across the province who go above and beyond for their students were celebrated at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education in Victoria on Friday. Clarence Fulton Secondary teacher Alan Gee was the winner in the Community Engagement Category, while École Beairsto Elementary teacher Brendan Robertson took the top spot in Technology and Innovation.

In his 32-year teaching career, Gee has developed a passion for experimental learning, to the benefit of his classes. He challenges his students with diverse perspectives, inviting a list of community members into his classroom that includes a Holocaust survivor, a refugee and a hypnotherapist.

Gee has created a global education course highlighting civic and global issues, a Japanese language program and an organized a canoe project in partnership with the local First Nation. Whatever class he’s teaching, his goal is to shape his students into independent thinkers.

A tinkerer at heart, Robertson is a natural fit in his district leadership role as technology innovation co-ordinator, as well as a Grade 4 teacher. He integrates new and exciting digital tools into the classroom, leveraging the power of technology to transport students far beyond the classroom. To take an example, he has taken students to virtual field trips to a refugee camp in Jordan and the Museum of Modern Art using augmented reality. He uses drones in his physics and math classes, and even applied technology to French immersion classes.

It’s the second year the awards have been held, and this year’s 10 winners were chosen out of 140 nominations received between January and April – a list that was narrowed down to 30 finalists.

Gee, Robertson and the rest of the recipients were handed a commemorative work of art by Claire Jorgensen, a 17-year-old Reynolds Secondary student in Greater Victoria. They also received a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

“All British Columbians benefit from the outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators and support workers,” said Premier John Horgan at the event.

“The education professionals honoured through the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are exemplary in their commitment to student success, making schools safe and welcoming places for all, innovative learning approaches and strong leadership, and having made lasting impacts on peoples’ lives.”

Kelowna Secondary School principal was also an award winner, topping the School Leadership category.

Simi Sara, host of CKNW’s The Simi Sara Show, served as emcee of the event, and highlighted the common characteristics of all teachers who were honoured at the event.

“The creativity, enthusiasm and care demonstrated by these education professionals contributes to building a bright future for British Columbia.”

READ MORE: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 bursary winners

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Just Posted

Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 bursary winners

Shaughnessy O’Brien , Sierra Shaw and Kayleigh Wagner are this year’s $1,000 bursary winners

Legendary folk guitarist Martin Simpson coming to Vernon

Simpson has long been regarded one of the world’s top acoustic and slide guitar players

Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

Vernon Community School shares marvel of mentorships

Young girl starts new chapter in life with help with new book

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Badly injured cat now fully recovered and awaiting adoption at Okanagan Humane Society

Geronimo was brought in last May, but is now healthy and happy

Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Mardi Gras dynasty the first women ever inducted into B.C. Football Hall of Fame

Kelowna Rockets grab 1st road win of season in tight victory

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 2-1 Friday night

Most Read