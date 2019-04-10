One adult and one youth team will take to Kal Lake Saturday to participate in the Monster and Sea 24-Hour Paddle Challenge, raising money by paddleboarding to help local families dealing with cancer. (Morning Star - File Photo)

Vernon teams take up paddleboard challenge

Team Kalavida adults to paddle 24 hours, youth to go 12, in fundraising event at Kal Beach

Adults and youth will be paddleboarding to fight cancer in Coldstream Saturday in a fundraiser that has worldwide connections.

Team Kalavida – one adult and one youth team (ages nine to 13) – will be taking part in the Monster and Sea 24-hour Paddle Challenge.

The adults will paddle 24 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the youth will go 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting at Kal Beach. The adult team will be bolstered by world standup paddleboard champion Lina Augaitis of Coldstream, who will also mentor the youth team.

“The participants will be paddleboarding near the beach and further on the lake, weather depending,” said spokesperson Lisa Fogle. “Our battle is always extra challenging in the wee hours of the night in Canada on the water as typically we have had winter like conditions.

“This is the first year to have a Vernon team and the first Kids Team will be paddling with us for 12 hours from Kalamalka Beach.”

Team Kalavida will be one of 35 Teams paddling across the US, Canada, and the Caymans in support of the fifth annual Monster and Sea 24-Hour Paddle Challenge, which got its start in the spring of 2015.

Six people in Seattle paddled a 24-hour relay to raise some money for families dealing with cancer. Their goal was to stuff five envelopes with $1,000 each. They raised $7,000, so seven envelopes stuffed with a grand each..

Monster and Sea was created by Troy Nebeker, who watched and supported his wife battle not one, but two forms of cancer simultaneously. They won the fight.

“The Monster was cancer and the Sea was where Troy found inspiration and strength,” said Fogle. “He decided to live his fullest every day and to encourage others to do the same, to Go Because You Can. Monster and Sea became more than a brand. It became a culture, a philosophy and a force that created a community that now reaches across the continent.”

The event has raised $371,000 since its inception, helping 371 families.

Money raised in the North Okanagan stays here and will help families dealing with cancer.

“The families get to decide where the money goes,” said Fogle. “This is not about research or a cure…it doesn’t go to a charity…it goes to the people in the battle who need back-up. For groceries, bills, a meal out, some much needed self-care or travel bills for treatment.”

A donation box will be at Kal Beach day on Saturday, and at the Kalavida Board Shop, or donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/monster-amp-sea-24-team-vernon.

“Please join us at Kalamalka Beach or have a coffee and snack at the Rail Trail Cafe and visit with the paddlers to keep us motivated for the 24 hours,” said Fogle. “Learn about efforts to stop Invasive Mussels and Keep Kal Lake Blue as we are blessed with pristine waters to paddle on.”

Team Kalavida consists of:

Adult Team:

Captain is Kerry MacLeod; Lianne Marquis; Starla McLeod; Lina Augaitis; Ryan VanVeen; Daniel Kilchenmann; Christina Arnott.

Kids Team

Pearl Fogel (10), Maeda Pedersen (10), Emmah Pedersen (12), Nixon Swanson (10), Mason Swanson (12), Mia St. Amour (nine), William Bazinet (10), Keith Bazinet (12).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
