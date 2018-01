Good news for Vernon residents on the weather front this morning. Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud this morning with a high of minus 7. But as temperature rise, the snow falls. By Saturday Vernon temperatures are expected to reach a high of zero with a 70 per cent chance of flurries.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.