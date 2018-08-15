Vernon tennis camp a slice

Smoke kept most of the kids away from the Vernon Tennis Association Summer Junior Tennis Camp Wednesday morning at Marshall Field.
The foursome who showed up under murky skies had a blast hitting balls with coaches Graham Cooper and Carol Jenkins.
When encouraged to shake hands and say good game to their opponent following a fun-filled match with a small court and lower net, six-year-old Miles Green tapped rackets with Kyla Mittelstaedt and laughed: ‘Helluva game.’”
Dylan Green, 10 and Caleb Shaw, nine, attended the mid-morning class for older players, using the larger net and surface.
“We are combining practice and play based on the Tennis Canada program that involves team tennis, with a focus on skill development through match play,” said Cooper, who will play doubles in the 55+ B.C. Games, Sept. 11-15, in Kimberley/Cranbrook.
“It doesn’t matter if he/she is a beginner or has played some tennis – they will get a good solid grounding in tennis over the program’s scheduled time-frame.”
A total of 18 youngsters signed up for the junior program which runs until Aug. 29.
