Head coach Graham Cooper watches Dylan Green, 10, work his forehand in the Vernon Tennis Association Summer Junior Camp Wednesday at Marshall Field. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Vernon tennis camp a slice

Juniors learning basics at Marshall Field courts

Smoke kept most of the kids away from the Vernon Tennis Association Summer Junior Tennis Camp Wednesday morning at Marshall Field.

The foursome who showed up under murky skies had a blast hitting balls with coaches Graham Cooper and Carol Jenkins.

When encouraged to shake hands and say good game to their opponent following a fun-filled match with a small court and lower net, six-year-old Miles Green tapped rackets with Kyla Mittelstaedt and laughed: ‘Helluva game.’”

Dylan Green, 10 and Caleb Shaw, nine, attended the mid-morning class for older players, using the larger net and surface.

“We are combining practice and play based on the Tennis Canada program that involves team tennis, with a focus on skill development through match play,” said Cooper, who will play doubles in the 55+ B.C. Games, Sept. 11-15, in Kimberley/Cranbrook.

“It doesn’t matter if he/she is a beginner or has played some tennis – they will get a good solid grounding in tennis over the program’s scheduled time-frame.”

A total of 18 youngsters signed up for the junior program which runs until Aug. 29.

Vernon tennis season swings away

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Miles Green, six, steps into a bounce serve in the Vernon Tennis Association Summer Junior Camp Wednesday at Marshall Field. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Previous story
Super League Triathlon makes North American debut in Penticton
Next story
Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Just Posted

Wildfires converge near Mabel Lake in Lumby

Area restrictions expanded in Lumby and Cherryville

Kin Beach cleanup extends to OKIB land

City of Vernon taking over cleaning Sandy Beach

Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee struck to begin petition campaign

B.C. gangster charged in alleged Monte Lake assault

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Armstrong IPE rounds up fun-filled five days

119th annual event goes Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Sheep thrills promised at Armstrong IPE

Little Bo Peep Anna Green planning for a little lamb

East Coast painter and subversive feminist, Mary Pratt dies

Pratt passed away at the age of 83

Vernon tennis camp a slice

Juniors learning basics at Marshall Field courts

Pioneer ‘cannabis for pets’ veterinarian joins True Leaf

Dr. Katherine Kramer will lead the development of the company’s new medicinal cannabis line for pets

Super League Triathlon makes North American debut in Penticton

Making its North American debut, the event brings a new twist to the traditional sport

Okanagan club milestone for girls with disabilities

Vernon-based GIRLS CLUB celebrates one-year anniversary

The Hillside Outlaws compete to play Denim on the Diamond

The Penticton based band are bringing their country music to Kelowna

B.C. company patents Sasquatch, the country’s first homegrown hops plant

Created by Hops Connect, Sasquatch hops are being grown commercially for the first time in B.C.

Farmers ponder impact of alternatives to pesticides being banned

The nicotine-based pesticides scientists have linked to a rising number of honey bee deaths will be phased out of use in Canada over a three year period starting in 2021.

Most Read