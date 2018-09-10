Vernon tests traffic lights

Traffic signal technicians will be testing conflict monitors at all City of Vernon intersections starting Monday, Sept. 10 and continuing to Friday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Testing will require the intersection to be placed into flash mode twice in a one-hour period.
“We ask that the travelling public be patient, slow down and use care when approaching the signalized intersection where the testing is in progress,” the City said.
Four-way stop will apply while the intersection is in flash mode.
