Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

Traffic signal technicians will be testing conflict monitors at all City of Vernon intersections starting Monday, Sept. 10 and continuing to Friday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Testing will require the intersection to be placed into flash mode twice in a one-hour period.

Related: Stickle Road excavation work proceeds

“We ask that the travelling public be patient, slow down and use care when approaching the signalized intersection where the testing is in progress,” the City said.

Four-way stop will apply while the intersection is in flash mode.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Sept. 10, 2018
Next story
Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4, could strike U.S. southeast

Just Posted

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Mountain bike race raises money for Africa

The Test of Humanity race, on Sept. 16 in Summerland, will raise money for Canadian Humanitarian

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read