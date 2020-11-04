Little Tex announced it was closing in a social media post Nov. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon Tex-Mex joint set to close

Series of events behind closure of popular restaurant

Vernon diners must say goodbye to a beloved spot as Little Tex announced Nov. 4 it’s closing its doors for good.

“It’s time to say goodbye,” a post to social media reads. “We are going to miss every one of our dear customers.”

The 29th Street restaurant, which opened in the ’90s, hasn’t always had it easy.

In July, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support the restaurant struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by a loyal customer, Michelle Stewart said the funds raised would go to support the owners Tracy and Shamis Burrell to keep the family business going.

The Burrells purchased the Tex-Mex restaurant in 2018 revitalizing the menu. In July that year, a road closure severely affected business, Stewart said.

“They have been recovering ever since,” Stewart added. “In the two years of owning Little Tex they made a modest living, and thanks to their loyal customers they stayed afloat.”

The GoFundMe campaign launched this summer set a goal of $25,000 to support the Burrells. As of Nov. 4, $5,095 has been raised for the cause.

The restaurant is holding an on-site auction Nov. 14.

